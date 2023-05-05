Cedar Park police officer arrested for sexual assault, fired from department

Keco Motton was booked into Williamson County Jail after his arrest on Friday.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — A now-former Cedar Park Police Department officer has been arrested for sexual assault, a second-degree felony.

The department said that Officer Keco Motton was arrested Friday, May 5, by the Texas Rangers. The arrest stems from an allegation made on Thursday.

After the victim came forward, the department said it immediately responded and contacted the Williamson County District Attorney's Office and the Texas Rangers to independently investigate the allegations.

"We take allegations of sexual assault seriously and support all victims of crime," CPPD Chief Mike Harmon said.

According to CPPD, Motton – who had been with the department for 10 years – is no longer employed by the City of Cedar Park.

"We expect our officers to set an example and uphold our guiding values of Community, Empathy, Accountability and Honor," CPPD said in a press release. "The alleged actions of this individual, as described in the arrest affidavit, are contrary to our values."

CPPD said it will continue to support and coordinate with the Texas Rangers' ongoing investigation.

Motton was booked into the Williamson County Jail after his arrest. A booking photo has not yet been made available.

No additional information is available at this time.