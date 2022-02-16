Cedar Park man gets 1-year sentence for impersonating an FBI agent to obtain fentanyl patches

Jonathan Jefferson Ferris was found guilty on two counts of impersonating a federal officer in June 2021.

AUSTIN, Texas — A Cedar Park man was sentenced Wednesday for impersonating a federal officer in order to get fentanyl patches, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Jonathan Jefferson Ferris, 53, was sentenced to 12 months in prison. He was found guilty on two counts of impersonating a federal officer in June 2021.

Evidence revealed that on multiple occasions in July and August 2019, Ferris entered a pharmacy in Temple looking to fill an out-of-state prescription for fentanyl patches, the released stated. Ferris always identified himself to the employee as an out-of-town FBI agent on temporary assignment.

Ferris wore a lanyard with a fake FBI identification card attached and used fraudulent documentation purportedly from the FBI to support his request for filling the fake prescription.

U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff of the Western District of Texas and FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs made the announcement. The FBI investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Frazier prosecuted the case.

