Austin police searching for suspect in sexual assault near Texas State Cemetery

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department needs the public's assistance identifying the suspect in an aggravated sexual assault case from Nov. 9.

According to APD, at approximately 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, the victim was walking in the street near the south alley of the 1600 block of East Seventh Street when the suspect approached her on foot and physically attacked her.

Police said the suspect then sexually assaulted the victim and ran away. The woman is receiving care for her injuries in the hospital.

APD said the suspect is described as a possibly 25- to 35-year-old Hispanic or medium skin tone man with short black hair, standing approximately 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 to 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing jeans with visible gray boxer shorts and a dark-colored belt, a black T-shirt and dark-colored shoes.

APD shared this video of the suspect walking shirtless in the street:

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call APD Sex Crimes at 512-974-5095. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, text "Tip 103" and your message to CRIMES or use the Crime Stoppers app. You can also submit tips using APD’s mobile app, Austin PD.