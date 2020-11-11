CapMetro bus hits pedestrian in North Austin, officials confirm

CapMetro confirmed to KVUE the incident occurred at approximately 7:20 a.m. on Nov. 11 near the intersection of North Lamar and Yager Lane.

AUSTIN, Texas — A Capital Metro bus collided with a pedestrian in North Austin on Wednesday morning.

CapMetro confirmed to KVUE the incident occurred at approximately 7:20 a.m. on Nov. 11 near the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and Yager Lane.

Officials with CapMetro said the victim was taken to a hospital and was alert at the time of the accident.

KVUE has reached out to the Austin Police Department about the crash and are waiting to hear back.

