CapMetro bus hits pedestrian in North Austin, officials confirm

CapMetro confirmed to KVUE the incident occurred at approximately 7:20 a.m. on Nov. 11 near the intersection of North Lamar and Yager Lane.
AUSTIN, Texas — A Capital Metro bus collided with a pedestrian in North Austin on Wednesday morning.

CapMetro confirmed to KVUE the incident occurred at approximately 7:20 a.m. on Nov. 11 near the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and Yager Lane.

Officials with CapMetro said the victim was taken to a hospital and was alert at the time of the accident.

KVUE has reached out to the Austin Police Department about the crash and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

