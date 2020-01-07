Austin police seeking suspects in home robbery of victim and child

Police said four people – two men and two women – robbed the victim and a child at gunpoint.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying four people involved in a home invasion and robbery.

Police said the incident occurred on May 26, at the Lantower Tech Ridge Apartments on The Lakes Boulevard around 5 p.m.

Officials said the suspects forced entry into the apartment and robbed the victim and a child at gunpoint. Two female suspects were captured on Ring camera just moments before the robbery.

Police said the suspects fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. They are described as follows:

Suspect #1: Black male. Approximately 6 feet 2 inches. Thin build. 20-30 years of age. Unkempt short hair, about half an inch in length.



Suspect #2: Black female. Approximately 5 feet 4 inches. 20-30 years of age. Thin build. Black hair in a bun. Colorful flower-style tattoo on right arm.



Suspect #3: Black male. Approximately 5 feet 7 inches. Approximately 20 years of age. Medium build. Appeared youngest of all the suspects. Long dreadlocks, past shoulder length. Brown eyes.



Suspect #4: Black female. Approximately 5 feet 3 inches. Natural hair color in a small bun at the top of her head. Medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.