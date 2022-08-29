Austin police seeking suspect in Ohlen Road homicide

Police have now released surveillance video depicting the suspect.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a fatal North Austin shooting.

The shooting occurred on Aug. 9 around 8:08 a.m. on the 1600 block of Ohlen Road. It took place at the Citgo gas station near the Austin North Target.

Upon arrival, police located two shooting victims, both of which were taken to the hospital. It is believed that the victims, one of which was identified as Antonio Castro, were sitting side by side when the suspect approached and shot them both. Castro, 72, later died from his injuries at Dell Seton Medical Center on Aug. 24.

The suspect is described as follows:

Approximately 20 years old

Thin build

Short hair

Black shirt

Spanish speaker

This case is being investigated as Austin's 51st homicide of 2022.

Police provided the following surveillance video showing the suspect: