Austin police release video in January shooting of unarmed suspect

Police said the suspect sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the leg.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department on Friday released body camera footage related to a police shooting that occurred in January.

The incident occurred on Jan. 4 after suspect Dylan Polinski, 23, reportedly barricaded himself inside the Springhill Suites hotel on Interstate 35 near Parmer Lane.

Poliniski sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Officials said he was shot in the leg when he charged at officers in a stairwell at the hotel.

The incident began the night prior around 9:45 p.m. when the Round Rock Police Department contacted the APD with an aggravated robbery warrant service for Polinski. However, when police arrived at the address, he was not there.

Around 3:48 a.m. the next morning, a 911 caller stated Polinksi was armed with a weapon and that the suspect had called them and threatened to kill himself. About a minute later, the APD responded to a second 911 call from the hotel's staff.

By 4:20 a.m., police reported Polinksi was not compliant with officer demands and that he had barricaded himself in a room with a female hostage. The SWAT team was contacted due to the fact police were informed he was armed and dangerous.

WARNING: Video contains graphic language and violence.

From that point forward to 5:27 a.m., police said they made multiple attempts to get him to negotiate and surrender peacefully and to allow the hostage to safely exit the hotel room, but he refused to comply.

At 5:26 a.m., he exited the hotel room and continued into the hallway with the hostage close to him. Police said he positioned her between himself and the officers. However, police said they were able to move her into a safe location after ordering him to show his hands and get on the ground.

Polinksi later entered a stairwell, where officers Javier Rodriguez and Kamowa Reynolds were stationed. Reynolds deployed a Taser but it was ineffective. Police said Polinksi closed the door and quickly reentered a second time, which is when Rodriguez fired two shots with a handgun, striking him once in the leg. Reynolds had also deployed the Taser a second time almost simultaneously.

Officers Reynolds and Rodriguez both have two years of service with the APD. Per standard protocol, both officers were placed on administrative leave as an investigation was conducted.

Police said Polinksi was treated immediately and later arrested. He remains in custody awaiting trial facing charges of aggravated robbery. Police said he was unarmed at the time of the shooting.