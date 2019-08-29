AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin and University of Texas police departments are looking for a suspect after a reported robbery at a Target store on The Drag near the UT campus.

According to police, the robbery happened at 2025 Guadalupe Street after 7 p.m.

A victim described the suspect as a black male wearing a red hat, red shirt, red shoes and blue jean shorts.

Police do not believe he is still near the main campus and they said a weapon was not involved.

If you see someone matching that description, call 911.

