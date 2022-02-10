Man arrested, charged with murder in relation to South Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police have arrested a 19-year-old in relation to a shooting death that happened on the morning of Feb. 3 on Willow Creek Drive.
The Austin Police Department (APD) announced Thursday that the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force had arrested Jacovi Sattiewhite on a first-degree murder warrant in San Marcos.
Sattiewhite is being charged with the murder of Ramon Patino Munoz, who APD officers found dead at the scene. During the investigation, APD said officers discovered that three male suspects had fled in a blue SUV. APD said the suspects were believed to be committing armed robberies in the area throughout the day, which led to this homicide.
This is Austin’s seventh homicide of 2021.
Sattiewhite was booked into the Travis County Jail with bond set at $1 million.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: