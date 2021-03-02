Austin police investigating second suspicious death in less than 24 hours

Police were on scene at Willow Creek Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a second suspicious this week.

On Wednesday, the APD Homicide was working on scene on the 2200 block of Willow Creek Drive.

Police said the 911 call came in after 11 a.m., with the caller stating two males were involved in a disturbance with a weapon. When police arrived, they found a male victim deceased inside a car with obvious trauma observed on his body.

Witnesses stated a blue SUV with multiple subjects inside were seen fleeing the area. As of 1:45 p.m., detectives are still on scene canvassing the area and seeking potential witnesses.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 512-477-3588. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers.

Homicide investigation at 2201 Willow Creek Drive https://t.co/uJaPXr8ZB6 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) February 3, 2021

On Tuesday night, police began investigating a separate incident at the Villas at Mueller apartment complex on the 6000 block of Manor Road.

Officers responded to a shots-fired call around 7:50 p.m. Once on scene, they found a man in his 50s on the ground. Medics tried to save the man, but he died.

Police said they do not have anyone in custody related to Tuesday's incident.

Case # 210331139 https://t.co/lPRrFvc4Jm — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) February 3, 2021