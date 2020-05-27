Auto thefts in Austin have been up every month this year compared to 2019

After a popular Reddit post claimed car thefts were up in Austin, KVUE reached out to Austin police to check the numbers.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published on May 4.

A popular post on the Austin subreddit claims that there have been a lot of car thefts in Austin lately.

The poster said that their car was illegally towed without notice in West Campus over the weekend and police found it returned to the same neighborhood a few days later, without its catalytic converter. The poster said that Austin police, as well as a couple of local auto repair shops, had told them that cars have been stolen more frequently recently in Central and North Austin.

KVUE reached out to APD to confirm that statement and found that the numbers back up the Reddit post.

According to Chief Brian Manley's monthly reports for auto theft numbers, there have been more auto thefts in Austin each month of 2020 than there were in the same month in 2019. Here's a breakdown:

In January 2019, there were 193 auto thefts. In January 2020, there were 236, an approximately 22% increase.

In February 2019, there were 203. In February 2020, there were 243, an approximately 20% increase.

In March 2019, there were 219. In March 2020, there were 324, an approximately 48% increase.

In April 2019, there were 215. In April 2020, there were 322, an approximately 50% increase.

The numbers for May 2020 aren't available yet.