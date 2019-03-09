AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help to find missing 87-year-old Jessie Campbell.
According to APD, Campbell has health conditions that could endanger his immediate welfare. He was last seen on Sept. 2 around noon leaving the Days Inn by Wyndham located at 3105 N. Interstate Highway 35.
Campbell is described by APD as a 5-foot-11-inch black male, approximately 210 pounds, bald with brown eyes.
He may be driving a silver 2005 Chrysler minivan.
If you have information about the whereabouts of Campbell, the Missing Persons Unit of APD can be contacted by calling 512-974-5250 or by email through their website.
