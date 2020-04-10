Local sibling duo spends months creating custom face shields for essential workers

The Westlake students and siblings prototyped, designed and built custom face shields to better help medical workers and teachers.

AUSTIN, Texas — Two Westlake High School students have been hard at work the past several months, helping essential workers across the country get high quality protective equipment.

The brother and sister duo, Kevin and Katelyn Yu, have designed and built custom face shields to give to essential workers.

They were inspired to give better options to health care workers because their dad is a local periodontist and they want to keep him safe during the pandemic.

On Saturday morning, they donated some face shields to Manos De Cristo, a local nonprofit that helps with dental care, education and basic needs.

"We've been working on this the entire summer, and since then we've supplied these shields to five states – and dentists in over five states – and we've even gotten a contract with Lake Travis ISD to supply 35 shields to their teachers," said Kevin Yu.

The siblings have also created their own company, with a website catching national attention.