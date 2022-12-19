Affordable housing community Rosemont at Oak Valley sold to nonprofit

For months after the February 2021 winter storms, people living at the Rosemont dealt with a lot, including holes in the walls and ceilings, water leaks and mold.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — After months of pushing for change, an Austin apartment complex that was severely damaged in the freeze of February 2021 has new owners.

According to KVUE’s media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Travis County's Strategic Housing Finance Corporation sold the Rosemont at Oak Valley to a nonprofit called Foundation Communities.

For months after the winter storms, people living at the Rosemont dealt with a lot, including holes in the walls and ceilings, water leaks and mold.

Some residents were told to vacate, but they fought the eviction notices and took their concerns to county leaders.

On Monday night, those residents posted on Facebook, celebrating the sale and writing, "When we fight, we win!"

BIG WIN FOR ROSEMONT RESIDENTS! After months of fighting (and years of living in substandard conditions under SHFC... Posted by BASTA Austin on Monday, December 19, 2022

Executive Vice President of the Strategic Housing Finance Corporation Patrick Howard told the Statesman that as of December, the 280-unit property was only 58% occupied. More than 100 units are vacant and at least 88 units are facing code violations but currently have people living in them.

Howard said the organization had plans to repair the property in 2024 but the damage outweighed the available funds, including insurance money.