Travis County leaders respond as 85 families in affordable housing face eviction in wake of February freeze

"Rosemont at Oak Valley, like many other apartment communities in Central Texas, was catastrophically hit by Winter Storm Uri. Capstone Real Estate Services was hired as property management on March 25th, 2021, and while repairs were commenced by the former management company, Capstone Real Estate Services went through proper protocols to ensure any previous repairs were completed thoroughly and successfully. After inspections were completed by a professional environmentalist vendor on the entire community, we found that moisture readings in homes that had already undergone repairs, were still significantly present. At this point, the safety and well-being of our residents is of upmost importance. The repairs needed will consist of tearing down dry wall and flooring. Plumbing repairs to broken and cracked pipes will also need to be completed which will leave some homes without running water or access to a lavatory. Once these repairs have been completed and units show no more signs of moisture, the build back process will then need to begin. Ultimately, it would not be safe for residents to stay residing in their units during these necessary repairs. These necessary repairs also come with timing constraints, workload constraints, material constraints and funding constraints as we navigate the insurance claim process. This aftermath of this catastrophic event and the necessary repairs needed has left units unsafe and uninhabitable at this time. While we understand the situation and burden this will put so many families of Rosemont at Oak Valley in, however we must complete these repairs correctly while maintaining the safety and well-being of all involved. We have given 30 days’ notice to the residents who have been affected and have provided resources for them to utilize as they search for new housing. We also informed these residents that we welcome them back once final repairs have been made as they will be placed on a priority waitlist to be contacted at that time.