Travis County leaders respond as 85 families in affordable housing face eviction in wake of February freeze

AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County leaders have responded after termination notices were issued to dozens of residents of an affordable housing apartment complex, the Rosemont at Oak Valley apartments.
This follows a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman stating that 85 families are being evicted from their southeast Austin residences due to damages sustained from the February freeze. The report states they must be moved out by July 31.
“In Travis County, we prioritize maintaining safe and stable housing for all members of our community. We are meeting with residents from the Rosemont at Oak Valley apartment complex,” said Judge Andy Brown. “We have discussed with our Travis County team and continue to explore options to ensure the more than 85 families facing termination notices will receive support and alternative housing options.”
“Safe, quality housing is a basic human right. We will continue to work with the Strategic Housing Finance Corporation, residents and the community to find safe, accessible options for these families,” Commissioner Margaret Gómez said.
Officials said the apartment complex is owned by the Strategic Housing Finance Corporation Property, a division of the Housing Authority of Travis County intended to create opportunities to provide affordable housing. Capstone Real Estate Services manages the property for the Strategic Housing Finance Corporation.
On Tuesday, July 13, the Travis County Commissioners Court will discuss how the County can work with the Housing Authority and its board to help these residents. Travis County leaders said they will be inviting the Strategic Housing Finance Corporation and Capstone Real Estate Services to brief the full commissioners court.
"The more than 85 impacted families living at Rosemont are primarily working-class," Travis County wrote in a press release. "While the current living conditions are unacceptable, the 30-day termination notice fails to provide sufficient time for residents to find alternative housing, particularly given the significant lack of affordable housing across the region. The termination notice and support for residents seem to fall short given the significant economic and social hardships caused by this potential displacement, including rent deposits, moving expenses, changing schools as we near the start of the school year, access to child care, and commute times to work, school and family."
The Housing Authority of Travis County also released a statement:
"The Rosemont at Oak Valley apartments propose a danger to residents housed there, prompting the Housing Authority of Travis County to take appropriate action.
"Rosemont at Oak Valley, like many other apartment communities in Central Texas, was catastrophically hit by Winter Storm Uri. Capstone Real Estate Services was hired as property management on March 25th, 2021, and while repairs were commenced by the former management company, Capstone Real Estate Services went through proper protocols to ensure any previous repairs were completed thoroughly and successfully. After inspections were completed by a professional environmentalist vendor on the entire community, we found that moisture readings in homes that had already undergone repairs, were still significantly present. At this point, the safety and well-being of our residents is of upmost importance. The repairs needed will consist of tearing down dry wall and flooring. Plumbing repairs to broken and cracked pipes will also need to be completed which will leave some homes without running water or access to a lavatory. Once these repairs have been completed and units show no more signs of moisture, the build back process will then need to begin. Ultimately, it would not be safe for residents to stay residing in their units during these necessary repairs. These necessary repairs also come with timing constraints, workload constraints, material constraints and funding constraints as we navigate the insurance claim process. This aftermath of this catastrophic event and the necessary repairs needed has left units unsafe and uninhabitable at this time. While we understand the situation and burden this will put so many families of Rosemont at Oak Valley in, however we must complete these repairs correctly while maintaining the safety and well-being of all involved. We have given 30 days’ notice to the residents who have been affected and have provided resources for them to utilize as they search for new housing. We also informed these residents that we welcome them back once final repairs have been made as they will be placed on a priority waitlist to be contacted at that time.
"If you would like more information, please contact The Housing Authority of Travis County’s office at (512)854-8245."
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: