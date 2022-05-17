Carry the Load event on May 24 in Austin to celebrate true meaning of Memorial Day

You can join the movement at 10:15 a.m. on May 24 at Republic Square Park as we gather for a one-day family-friendly event.

This Memorial Day, join us as we support "Carry the Load" and remember the true meaning of Memorial Day.

Carry the Load started as a grassroots effort by two veteran Navy SEALS as a way to honor fallen members of the military and to remember the true meaning of Memorial Day.

You can join the movement at 10:15 a.m. on May 24 at Republic Square Park as we gather for a one-day family-friendly event honoring those heroes.

Learn how to get involved at carrytheload.org. Who are you willing to carry the load for?

KVUE supports the rally. Let's celebrate and honor the men and women who have fallen in service to our country.