Austin residents plunge into 2022 at Barton Springs

The annual Polar Bear Plunge was a bit warmer than usual, making waters more comfortable for those diving into the new year.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin residents welcomed the new year in with a plunge, rather than a bang, as Barton Springs hosted its annual Polar Bear Plunge to bring in 2022 on Saturday.

Now in its 42nd year, the event had people jump into cold waters as early as 5 a.m. No actual polar bears were spotted, however, and it wasn't exactly cold as the high was in the 70s on Saturday.

"I love seeing everybody out here, enjoying the day together as a community and keeping that spirit alive, keeping the tradition alive," Audrey Ashburn, a swimmer participating in the plunge, said. "I think it's really special and something I hope to be a part of for many, many years to come."

The event was held Saturday after the 2021 plunge was canceled as the pool remained closed due to COVID-19 guidelines.

Those interested in diving into the new year at Barton Springs can still do so until 10 p.m. tonight, with enough time before the cold front moves in and really has area temperatures take a plunge. Keep in mind that attendees are swimming at their own risk.

"This is an exciting opportunity to refresh your soul in the waters of Austin," Friends of Barton Springs Pool Polar Bear Club acting secretary Matt Curtis said in a release. "We knew all along the pool would be open. This is what makes Austin, Austin and what makes the start of every new year magical."