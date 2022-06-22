We Are Blood opening Cedar Park location

Appointments are available now for June 23 and beyond.

Example video title will go here for this video

CEDAR PARK, Texas — We Are Blood is opening a new donor center in Cedar Park this week.

The center, located at 251 North Bell Blvd., will have seven donor beds, including three for platelet donations and four for whole blood donors. The center will also feature hand-painted murals by Austin artist Avery O. Houser.

A public ribbon-cutting event for the Cedar Park location will be held on Wednesday, June 22, at 11 a.m. The center's official grand opening and first full day of appointments will be Thursday, June 23.

We Are Blood said appointments are already available for Thursday and beyond. To learn more, visit WeAreBlood.org/donor.

We Are Blood is the sole provider of blood to more than 40 hospitals and doctor's offices in Central Texas. In addition to the new Cedar Park donor center, We Are Blood has three other locations: 4200 N. Lamar Blvd. in North Austin, 3100 W. Slaughter Lane in south Austin and 2132 N. Mays, Suite 900 in Round Rock.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter