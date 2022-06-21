Austin Parks and Recreation to offer free weekend shuttles to Zilker Park

The shuttles will cease operation on Labor Day.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Parks and Recreation will run two free shuttles to Zilker Park from the One Texas Center parking garage every weekend starting Saturday.

The shuttles will run every 20 minutes from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays as well as on the Fourth of July and Labor Day, which will be the last day of shuttle operation.

Shuttle riders should park their cars in the One Texas Center parking garage and validate their parking ticket on the shuttle to avoid the garage's $10 fee.

According to a press release from Parks and Recreation, the shuttles are "a pilot program to explore alternative transportation and parking options for Zilker Metropolitan Park."