Popular South Austin barbecue spot Valentina's moves to Buda

Valentina's has a grand opening in Buda on Wednesday. It's one of several businesses moving to the Hays County city.

BUDA, Texas — As one of the fastest growing cities in Hays County, Buda is attracting more businesses, including well-known barbecue spot Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ.

Miguel Vidal, who has been barbecuing since high school, has run Valentina’s for 10 years, including at the popular South Austin location off Menchaca Road. Now, he has moved the business to Buda.

Vidal had been running the South Austin location as a food truck but always wanted to grow the business and have a brick-and-mortar.



“The food trucks were awesome, but storage and space kind of work against you as get busier," said Vidal.

Vidal moved his business to 308 South Main St. in Buda. He said it was the right move because he lives in Buda, it was more cost effective and he got incentives from the City of Buda.

"It felt right," he said.

His is not the only business moving to Buda. Jennifer Storm is the executive director of the Buda Economic Development Corporation. She said several new businesses have come to Buda recently, including some from Austin.

"Four Hands Furniture has relocated their headquarters here, Mockingbird Made, a custom furniture company," said Storm.

Storm said the space in Buda, location and incentives for companies are big draws for a company to move there.

"Most of them are financial incentives, whether it's sales tax reimbursements or property tax rebates over time," she said.

Boomtown is KVUE's series covering the explosive growth in Central Texas. For more Boomtown stories, head to KVUE.com/Boomtown.

