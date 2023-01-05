More license plate cameras coming to Buda soon

According to Community Impact, five more cameras will be installed around the city as permits are obtained.

BUDA, Texas — The City of Buda is set to install more license plate cameras that police say can help solve crimes.

The cameras snap photos of license plates and if they find a car connected to a crime, law enforcement is notified.

The Buda Police Department said the cameras have helped them track down stolen cars and wanted suspects. Right now, there's a camera set up in the Garlic Creek neighborhood but they hope to add more cameras around town this month.

"So I would expect once we get these cameras or even a few of the cameras up, we're going to see a large volume of traffic. And I think that will be a real, you know, the true indicator of what these cameras can do," Buda PD Chief Bo Kidd said.

Kidd added that once the cameras are up, he'll have more data to share about how effective they are.

According to a report by Community Impact, five more cameras will be installed around the city as permits are obtained. Two of the cameras have been approved by private property owners and the three others need permits from the Texas Department of Transportation, per the report.