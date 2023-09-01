UT, Samsung announce talent development partnership for Semiconductor plant

The partnership comes as part of an effort to create a development pipeline for the company's new Semiconductor plant currently under construction in Taylor.

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas has partnered with tech giant Samsung on an effort to create a development pipeline for the company's new Semiconductor plant under construction in Taylor.

The partnership will include funds for recruiting undergraduate and graduate students to study semiconductor manufacturing in the Cockrell School of Engineering and other key majors across UT, as well as research and development upgrades to the university's lab facilities.

“UT Austin’s leadership in America’s semiconductor industry and our role in Austin’s emergence as an industry hub date back to the 1980s,” UT President Jay Hartzell said at a Friday event. “Our Legislature’s bold investment in the CHIPS Act is positioning UT to design and build the future of semiconductors, and now our partnership with Samsung enables us to educate the workforce, fundamental to bolstering the U.S. supply chain. We could not be more excited to work with Samsung to help achieve this important goal.”

Samsung Austin Semiconductor will donate $1 million to the Cockrell School as part of the plan, while the national Samsung Semiconductor group is contributing an additional $2.7 million to the UT's engineering program.

The plan initially includes scholarships for 40 undergraduate students and fellowships for 10 graduate students, in addition to curriculum support for capstone projects and other student work. Students will also have the opportunity to participate in the company’s paid internship program.

“This partnership opens new doors for our student engineers through hands-on learning experiences and invaluable workforce connections. It also supports Cockrell researchers who are spearheading semiconductor innovation. We are deeply grateful and excited about the legacy this partnership will leave on the Cockrell School," said Roger Bonnecaze, the dean of the Cockrell School.

The $17 billion factory set to open in 2024.

