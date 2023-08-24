Samsung Austin Semiconductor donates $40,000 for workforce development

The tech giant’s donation will help Skillpoint Alliance train in-demand trade workers in Central Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Samsung Semiconductor factory under construction in Taylor could create up to 2,000 skilled jobs, and the tech company is looking for ways to fill those positions.

Samsung Austin Semiconductor donated $40,000 to the nonprofit Skillpoint Alliance to build that workforce. Skillpoint offers courses for manufacturing technicians, HVAC technicians, electrical apprentices and plumbing apprentices.

With a $17 billion factory set to open in 2024, Samsung is looking to hire many of those workers.

"We need to make sure we have the skilled labor force that can build that facility, and then once they're on the ground, making sure that they have workers that are able to take care of business inside the plant as well,” said commissioner Aaron Demerson of the Texas Workforce Commission.

The tech company has been partnering with Skillpoint since 2020 to support the increase of skilled workers that are in high demand in their industry.

"They had a need for, you know, individuals to be trained so that they could go to work for them, and so they understood the need, not only just for them, but for the entire community,” said Kevin Brackmeyer, the CEO of Skillpoint Alliance.

Skillpoint Alliance said the money will go toward the free courses and cost of equipment that they are always updating to give their students the most relevant training.

"There’s equipment that we have to purchase for each of the programs, and we're working on a continuous improvement model, so we meet with our employers, we talk to them consistently, like ‘What is it that you need us to do to train them even better?’” Brackmeyer said.

The investment will not only help train workers for Samsung's new factory, but will also help fill the ample number of skilled trade jobs that are currently available in Central Texas.

"At the end of the day, we don't want any Texas company leaving our state because they can't find the skilled workforce,” Demerson said.



Skillpoint Alliance said the donation will support classes through next year.

