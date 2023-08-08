'St. John Site' on North I-35 in Austin moves to next phase of redevelopment

The site is located at 7211 and 7309 North Interstate 35, where a Home Depot and Chrysler dealership once stood.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin's Economic Development Department announced Tuesday that the "St. John Site," located at 7211 and 7309 North Interstate 35, is moving into its next phase of redevelopment.

The department said the site has been a pivotal location for the area's African American community, and the next phase of redevelopment is now "set to unfold" after a community-driven vision for the site was adopted in 2020.

The City acquired the St. John Site in 2008, but its roots race back to the 1890s when the St. John Regular Missionary Baptist Association obtained 350 acres north of Austin to establish a "freedman community," according to the City. The St. John Industrial Institute and Orphanage served as the community's anchor.

In 2017, the Austin City Council directed City staff to collaborate with the St. John community to create a new vision for the site. That vision was then officially adopted in 2020.

“As we embark on the next phase of redevelopment for the St. John Site, we are not just revitalizing, we are preserving the legacy of the local community,” said Sylnovia Holt-Rabb, director of the Economic Development Department. “This transformative project will stand as a testament to the resilience and heritage of the past while fostering a vibrant and inclusive future for generations to come.”

The City said the St. John Site is envisioned as a mixed-use, mixed-income property that will feature "publicly-accessible open spaces and community-focused commercial areas." The site will offer 526 units, with half dedicated to income-restricted affordable housing. The vision will also expand the current St. John Pocket Park to nearly triple its size, creating more open space, including walking trails and a splash pad between St. John and Blackson avenues.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., the City will hold a "St. John Community Celebration" to recognize the future demolition of the remaining old Home Depot structure at the site. The free, family-friendly event will feature live music, children's activities, breakfast tacos and more. The demolition of the building will not occur at the event. Register here.

Learn more about the St. John Site Redevelopment Project.

Boomtown is KVUE's series covering the explosive growth in Central Texas. For more Boomtown stories, head to KVUE.com/Boomtown.