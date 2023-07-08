Austin City Council will no longer consider Zilker Park Vision Plan

The proposal included some major changes at Zilker Park, including new parking garages, a pedestrian bridge and an amphitheater.

AUSTIN, Texas — The controversial Zilker Vision Plan is not moving forward.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said he and city council no longer have plans to consider the “Zilker Metropolitan Park Vision Plan” and the city manager has stopped the process.

Council was set to discuss it later this month.

The proposal included some major changes at Zilker Park, including new parking garages, a pedestrian bridge and an amphitheater.

Councilmembers heard feedback from the public on the plan. Those who were against it said they did not want to see Austin's iconic park change.

In a joint statement on Monday, Councilmembers Ryan Alter, Zo Qadri and Mayor Pro Tem Paige Ellis said they “do not see a path forward” for the plan and cannot support it.

“We know that the Zilker Park Vision Plan proposes many improvements that have community consensus, such as additional green space, shade trees, erosion control and bathrooms,” they said. “Other elements, however, seem to be flash points of irreconcilable differences.”

Alter, Qadri and Ellis said they believe it is their responsibility as councilmembers to protect the park for “many generations to come.”

“We know Austinites can unify around making the park an accessible, sustainable space that embraces the natural elements that have existed long before we were here and that must exist long after,” they said.

In his newsletter on Monday, Watson said, “This plan wasn't the right course and it's time for it to be ended.”

He also said he wants to work on the recommendations in the plan that had a consensus and were popular.

A group that opposed the plan applauded the decision on Monday.

“The council has demonstrated remarkable leadership in its decision, putting constituents, the City of Austin and environmental protection ahead of all else. We thank the entire city council, and especially Councilmembers Ryan Alter, Alison Alter, Paige Ellis and Zo Qadri – and Mayor Watson and City Manager Garza – who truly listened and thoughtfully considered what is best for Zilker and its countless visitors,” said David Weinberg of the Save Zilker Park PAC.