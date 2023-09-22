Massive new furniture store will bring hundreds of jobs to Austin-area

The new furniture store is expected to be a 1.2-million-square-foot space near the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — A massive new furniture store has plans to bring hundreds of jobs to the Austin area with its newest location.

The Nebraska-based Nebraska Furniture Mart (NFM) says it plans to open its fifth store in the United States in Cedar Park.

NFM began in 1937 in Omaha before it expanded in the 2000s to Iowa and Kansas. Then in 2015, it opened its most recent location in North Texas. Now NFM plans to open a 1.2-million-square-foot facility in Cedar Park that's expected to bring at least 700 new jobs to the area.

NFM's new location will anchor a large development near the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park that will also include a convention center and a full-service hotel with at least 250 rooms.

“At NFM, we are in the business of improving peoples’ lifestyles which includes our customers, staff, and our communities and we are excited to add our second store in Texas,” said Tony Boldt, NFM President and CEO about the opening. “The city of Cedar Park and its surrounding communities have a great quality of life, and we are thrilled to be a part of it.”

The store describes itself as a "one-stop shop for the home, specializing in furniture, flooring, appliances, and electronics."

NFM expects to begin construction in early 2024, with the new location opening by the end of 2026.

