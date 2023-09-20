Report: Austin music venues, creative spaces to receive $1.5M in grant funding

AUSTIN, Texas — Several local music venues and creative spaces will soon get funding from the City of Austin to help them stay afloat, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ).
The Economic Development Department's Creative Space Assistance Program will award amounts ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 to 65 local organizations. According to the ABJ, the program provides grants specifically for organizations and establishments with the goal of assisting those that are at risk of displacement due to rent increases.
Of the places receiving grants, five will receive a $50,000 contribution. Those include music venues Antone's and Hotel Vegas, local production company Juno Black Music, the Austin Creative Reuse Center and the Museum of Human Achievement, an arts center and event space.
The Far Out Lounge & Stage will receive a $49,651 grant and the Parker Jazz Club will receive $41,692. The newly-revived We Luv Video video rental library, screening space and cultural center will receive $18,077.
Below is a full list of this year's recipients:
- Almost Real Things – $11,880
- Antone's Nightclub – $50,000
- Arroyo Audio – $6,120
- Art From the Streets – $10,148
- Art Spark Texas – $7,560
- Austin Bat Cave – $5,544
- Austin Book Arts Center – $7,442
- Austin Creative Reuse – $50,000
- Austin Visual Arts Association – $9,000
- Broad Studios – $36,210
- Cheer Up Charlies – $25,825
- Cloud Tree – $42,252
- Club Eternal – $21,600
- Coronado Print Studio – $29,367
- Creative Action – $50,000
- Creekside Studio – $5,000
- CW LLC – $5,400
- DAWA (Diversity Awareness and Wellness in Action) – $10,298
- Eastside Silver Prints – $7,049
- Flamingo Cantina – $7,920
- Flatbed Press – $20,432
- Fusebox Festival – $18,534
- Future Front Texas – $9,360
- Give One Studio LLC – $27,000
- Ground Floor Theatre – $18,064
- Half Step – $30,000
- Highland Collective – $5,400
- Hotel Vegas – $50,000
- HowMuch?! Studios – $9,540
- Hyde Park Theatre – $14,692
- ICOSA Collective – $5,258
- Juno Black Music – $50,000
- Kick Butt Coffee – $24,710
- KOOP 91.7FM – $11,797
- LadyRahe Music – $23,400
- Latinitas Inc. – $27,256
- Line Upon Line – $7,200
- Luna Music – $6,761
- MASS Gallery Inc. – $10,494
- Motion Media Arts Center – $50,000
- Museum of Human Achievement (MoHA) – $50,000
- New School of Music – $29,686
- Origin Studio House – $19,800
- Parker Jazz Club – $41,692
- Prizer Arts and Letters – $6,120
- Puerto Rican Folkloric Dance Inc. – $16,164
- Pump Project Art Complex – $35,728
- Red Nightfall Productions – $14,623
- Rozco's Comedy Club – $39,581
- Rude Mechanicals, A Theatre Collective – $7,380
- Santa Cruz Theater – $36,990
- Takeoff Terminal Studios – $49,322
- Tapestry Dance Co. – $19,953
- Texas Music Museum Inc. – $42,145
- Texas Toy Museum – $48,600
- The Baron's Men – $8,280
- The City Theatre Company – $37,000
- The Electric Church – $10,800
- The Far Out Lounge & Stage – $49,651
- The Hideout Theatre – $32,950
- The Love of China School of Chinese Dance – $6,480
- Tiger Den ATX – $10,789
- Traditional Jewish Music Foundation – $13,320
- We Luv Video Film and Cultural Center – $18,077
- Zachary Scott Theatre – $34,316
To learn more, read the ABJ's full report.
