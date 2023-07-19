Austin airport continues expanding and hiring after record breaking 2022

The airport hosted 22 million travelers in 2022, the highest total it's had in a single year.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) continues to see a record number of travelers.

In 2022 alone, approximately 22 million travelers passed through the airport.



With Austin's continued growth and popularity as a tourist destination, the airport is continuing to expand and hire, as evidenced by Wednesday's job showcase and hiring fair.

The City of Austin's Department of Aviation currently has 443 full-time employees, with a budget to hire 684. Airport officials are looking to hire electricians, ground transportation coordinators and maintenance workers.



"We need more people to supplement staff available, to kind of help keep up with the passenger volume we're seeing - both on a day to day and [on an] annual basis," said Bailey Grimmett, a spokesperson for the aiport.

"[It] seems like a good paying job with a lot of opportunities, room for growth, that's what I am interested in, looking for something in security, construction, maintenance - something like that," said Jeremiah Rickenbacker, an avid job seeker at Wednesday's hiring fair.

In addition to hiring, the airport is working to meet the demand of passengers with new projects, including the West Gate expansion. The airport is also working to install a new outbound baggage handling system and is eyeing a major expansion down the line.

"We have a midfield concourse in the plans that currently is in pre-design [that] we don't have a timeline on. That's the kind of the big kahuna that will come down the pipeline at some point," said Grimmett.

