Bill Miller Bar-B-Q locations in Austin increase minimum wage

AUSTIN, Texas — Seven Bill Miller Bar-B-Q locations across Austin are increasing their minimum wage to $15 per hour.

According to a press release from the Texas barbecue chain, the Austin locations are looking to fill part-time and full-time roles for all shifts.

In addition to the increased minimum wage, eligible employees also get health insurance, paid personal days, paid vacation and 401(k). Many employees are also able to receive up to $600 in tuition reimbursement per semester.

“Our Austin market is an extension of our San Antonio family," Bill Miller CEO and President Jim Guy Egbert said. "We are eager to build working relationships with potential employees who are looking to grow a career with Bill Miller to serve the Austin community.”

Job seekers are urged to visit locations to inquire about openings or apply online.

Bill Miller was founded in 1953 in San Antonio, Texas. In addition to the seven Austin locations, there are 70 other locations across the San Antonio and Corpus Christi areas.

Affordability is increasingly becoming an issue in the Austin area. A recent MoneyGeek report shows 26 places in the U.S. where homeownership has become unaffordable, and two counties on the list are in Central Texas.