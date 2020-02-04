AUSTIN, Texas — Millions of Americans are in need of a job due to closures from coronavirus and others are having their hours cut back, but it turns out many companies are still hiring during this pandemic. A career fair is taking place online for veterans in Austin on Thursday, April 2.

RecruitMilitary originally planned to hold the event in person at the Frank Erwin Center but due to health concerns, organizers decided to move the live event online. So, while those in need of a job may not be able to meet with employers in person, they can still do so face to face.

Job seekers with a military background can log on to RecruitMilitary’s career page.

The free event will have virtual booths where candidates can ask questions in a public chat room and they’ll also be able to chat with employers one-on-one.

“It’s a great opportunity for those folks that are saying I don’t know what to do now, I’m facing layoffs that sort of thing what is that next step,” said Jennifer Hadac, RecruitMilitary’s event director and U.S. Navy veteran. “This offers them the opportunity rather than just apply for the job and waiting for someone to respond this is getting them real-world, real-time engagement.”

RELATED:

Coronavirus layoffs in the Austin area: What to know if you lost your job

How to help: Website helps you navigate nonprofits in your area

While some companies are laying people off right now, a spokesperson for the event wants people to know there’s still a lot of employers ready to hire.

“We all know this isn’t going to last forever,” said Hadac. “{Employers} still need to have positions filled, they still need to have candidates interviews and ready to go and this is affording them that opportunity.”

RecruitMilitary helps connect veterans to employers. The opportunities can range from jobs in the financial services industry to engineering to management in marketing. Hadac said there will be about 15 different employers at Thursday’s event.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WATCH: Help for those out of work in Central Texas

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Want to find out how many COVID-19 cases are near you? Here's how

Company urged UT students to take Mexico spring break trip despite coronavirus pandemic

In live Q&A with KVUE, Austin mayor says city could adopt stricter social distancing measures