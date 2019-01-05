AUSTIN, Texas — Airbnb, HomeAway and other short-term rental companies are facing more competition.

Marriott has announced it will offer home rentals across the world.

The hotel company is partnering with five different home rental companies to launch Homes and Villas by Marriott International , a short-term rental initiative.

One of those companies Marriott is partnering with is Austin-based vacation rental company TurnKey.

“You can be assured that you're going to have a stress-free travel experience,” said TJ Clark, co-founder and CEO, regarding the Marriott announcement.

Through the new venture, Marriott will offer 2,000 premium and high-end homes to book at more than 100 destinations – such as the US, Europe, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

Rewards members, through the Marriott Bonvoy program, can stack up points with each stay at a home.

This new initiative started as a pilot program last year.

“It is a clearly differentiated offering for someone who is looking for less stress -- more reliability and a higher level of service when they’re in the home rental market,” said Clark.

Austin regulations can be tough on short-term rentals or STRs.

In 2016, city council voted to phase out Type 2 STRs – rentals that are not owner-occupied.

“We think that Austin had a very fair and progressive ordinance several years ago, which they made more challenging about three years ago,” said Clark.

By April 2022, all Type 2s must stop operation.

The code department Tuesday said their most reoccurring STR complaints are operating or advertising a rental without a license and over occupancy.

There are currently only 209 Type 2 STRs in Austin.

Despite the push-back, Clark said “these issues can be overcome” and that ultimately, travelers want home rentals.

Marriott’s Homes and Villas initiative is planned to start next week.

The other companies chosen to partner are LaCure, Loyd & Townsend Rose, Veeve and London Residents Club.

