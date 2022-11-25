Black Friday is over, but holiday shopping bargains are far from finished

Missed a bargain? You will most likely have another chance to grab it, but sales might even be sweeter than the Black Friday deals.

SAN ANTONIO — Online deal day Cyber Monday will offer deep discounts this year.

“Cyber Monday for the past several years has been kind of a repeat Black Friday. We see a lot of the same deals come back around again and a lot of the same products,” said Kristin McGrath of RetailMeNot. “So it really is kind of Black Friday the Sequel or your last chance to shop.”

Missed a bargain? You will most likely have another chance to grab it, but sales might even be sweeter than the Black Friday deals. Look for additional promo codes for extra sitewide savings.

“Cyber Monday did get started as a digital counterpoint to Black Friday, even though Black Friday is online these days just as much as Black Friday,” McGrath said. “Retailers give a nod to that by giving promo codes that get you a sitewide discount or discount on clearance.”

Plus, expect super savings on shipping.

“A lot of times we’ll also see on Cyber Monday these free shipping offers or free shipping at a lower threshold than what the retailer usually offers,” McGrath said.

Look for deals on clothing, beauty, and electronics on Cyber Monday.

Tuesday will bring terrific travel discounts. Read the fine print before you book.

“It’s good to keep in mind if it’s a popular time of the year for the destination or a big holiday, it’s probably going to be hit with blackout dates,” said Julie Ramhold of Dealnews.com. “They will probably come during a time when you really want to use whatever discount deal you’re looking at.”

Find change and cancellation fees also in the fine print. The key to scoring the best travel steals is flexibility.

“Taking advantage of those really great deals is a lot easier than if you are sort of set on traveling during a specific time,” Ramhold said.

The season of sales will continue until Christmas, but expect fewer real deals after next week.