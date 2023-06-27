Leander student wins top award for high school musical theater

Langston Lee won Best Actor for his performance as Dmitry in Rouse High School's production of "Anastasia."

LEANDER, Texas — A local teen is now the winner of America's top prize for high school musical theater!

The National High School Musical Theatre Awards, better known as the Jimmy Awards, were held at the Miskoff Theater in New York City Monday night. Only two students in the nation win Jimmy Awards – and one of this year's winner is from Leander ISD.

Langston Lee won Best Actor for his performance as Dmitry in Rouse High School's production of "Anastasia." Lauren A. Marchand of Jericho High School in New York won Best Actress for her performance as Elsa in "Frozen."

For his solo performance at the awards, Lee performed "Wondering" from "The Bridges of Madison County." Watch the full performance below:

Winners of the Jimmy Awards receive a $25,000 scholarship to further their education.

Lee wasn't the only Central Texas student recognized by the Jimmy Awards. Kyra Carr of Hendrickson High School in Austin was nominated for her performance as Office Lockstock in "Urinetown." Six other Texas students were also nominated, including two each from Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

The Jimmy Awards aim to elevate the importance of theater arts education and reward excellence in student performance. According to the awards' website, the program impacts over 140,000 students annually who participate in high school musical theatre competitions.

Since its inception, the awards have been the catalyst for more than $5,000,000 in educational scholarships awarded to deserving young performers, according to JimmyAwards.com.

The New York Times has described the Jimmy Awards as "the Tonys, for teenagers," and some finalists have gone on to have Broadway careers, including Eva Noblezada, Reneé Rapp, Ryan McCartan and Andrew Barth Feldman.