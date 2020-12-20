Salvation Army in need of monetary donations as more families struggle with COVID-19 pandemic

More Austin families aren't able to have enough food or clothes this holiday season because of financial hardships stemmed from COVID-19.

AUSTIN, Texas — While it may be too late to adopt an angel off the angel tree this year with Salvation Army, the non-profit is still in need of help.

Workers told KVUE they're receiving a high volume of requests from families who are struggling to make ends meet this year due to the pandemic.

They're asking for monetary donations on their website from anyone who is able to help or is looking to lend a hand this holiday season.

These donations will go directly to the families here in the Austin area who are in need of food, clothes, shelter and mental health resources.