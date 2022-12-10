Pumpkin patches open around the Austin area this weekend

Here's a breakdown of the pumpkin patches open for fall fun this weekend in Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix weekend is finally here but for those not attending the race, there are many fall-inspired activities happening in the Austin area.

Outside temperatures may not feel like fall, but pumpkin patches are still open for seasonal enjoyment.

Here's a breakdown of the pumpkin patches you can attend this weekend:

Central Texas families can enjoy this annual pumpkin patch fall festival for two more weekends! This year the festival has partnered with the VFW in Leander to move its festivities to a lot with more space, for more fun.

According to the festival's website, attending families can enjoy a "Texas-sized pumpkin fest with a total 750,000 pounds of pumpkins and gourds." The festival also has a variety of rides, games, a 6'5" super slide and other Halloween-themed activities.

When: Oct. 8-30 Tuesday-Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 8760 FM 2243, Leander, TX 78641

Austinites looking for a more adventurous activity can walk along a half-mile path into the Forbidden City at Austin's Pumpkin Nights. This patch has "over 5,000 hand-carved real and artificial pumpkins" as well as games for attendees to enjoy.

When: Sept. 22-Oct. 30 from 6-11 p.m.

Where: Pioneer Farms at Pioneer Farms Drive, Austin, Texas, 78754

Barton Hills Farms is a family-owned farm and a perfect place for Central Texas families to enjoy the fall weather with young children. Children can pick, carve and decorate their own pumpkins. Families can also get lost in the farms' 5-acre corn maze. Local live music acts also perform at the farm on Saturdays and Sundays.

When: Oct. 1-Nov. 6, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 1115 FM 969, Bastrop, TX 78602

The Georgetown Fall Festival has a two-acre pumpkin patch with a large variety of pumpkins. Texans can enjoy its safari-themed corn maze, pig races, apple cannon and many more activities. Live music acts also perform on Friday and Saturday nights in October.

When: Sept. 19-Nov. 20, open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with good weather

Where: Sweet Fruit Farms at 14400 E. State Highway 29 Georgetown, Texas, 78626

Activities such as hayrides, mazes and scarecrow stuffing are only the beginning of the fun to be had at Sweet Berry Farms. This fall season families can enjoy affordable fun with prices as low as $4. Sweet Berry has three different mazes, pumpkin painting, pony rides, a bounce castle and much more!

When: Sept. 17-Nov. 6, closed every Wednesday, open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 1801 FM 1980, Marble Falls, Texas 78654

