Fire Marshalls give Robinson Family Farm all clear to reopen

The farm will reopen to the public following a fire that destroyed over 70 vehicles.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Robinson Family Farm has officially been cleared to open its doors again, and it will do just that on Oct. 22.

After a devastating fire destroyed over 70 vehicles parked at the farm on Saturday, Oct. 15, the Bell County Fire Marshal has officially given them the all-clear to reopen, say the Robinsons.

There has still been no official statement on what caused the fire, but officials have reportedly deemed it safe to return to the farm's festivities. Helen Robinson stated that she was told the fire was caused by an improperly discarded cigarette.

The farm, which is known for its pumpkin patch, was in the middle of its Fall Festival when the fire began, and the event was put on hold until further notice in the aftermath of the blaze.

The Robinsons voiced their gratitude on their Facebook page, thanking their patrons for their continued support. They will be reopening for the rest of the festival beginning Saturday Oct. 22.

The Robinsons will not be held liable for the fire, and are reportedly doing what they can to help those who lost their vehicles or belongings claim insurance and recover what they can.

Any tickets used on the day of the fire, Oct. 15, will be redeemable once again on any day of the festival for the remainder of the season. An additional weekend has also been added on to the Fall Festival to give patrons another chance to enjoy the farm.