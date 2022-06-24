Trooper Tudors adopted the dog a little over a week after he sheltered her on the side of the road from sweltering heat.

CLEVELAND, Tenn — A dog has found her new forever home with the family of her rescuer.

The dog, now named Princess by the family, has been adopted by Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper Tudors. She will continue to receive treatment until she is ready to go to her new home.

On June 15, Tudors noticed a dog on the side of I-75 and pulled over. He provided her shelter from the sun and gave her water along with some Little Debbie snacks.

The day was extremely hot, with a high of 96 degrees that day.

Tudors pulled up a chair and stayed with the lone dog until he was able to gain her trust. Once the dog trusted him, Tudors took the dog to Cleveland Animal Control Division for treatment.