Jack Allen's Kitchen gives thanks by feeding 600 Camp Mabry soldiers

The fourth annual "Thank You For Your Service Day" at the Texas Military base was held Tuesday.
AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Jack Allen's Kitchen said "thank you" by giving back to the soldiers at Austin's Camp Mabry, the Texas Military Department based located right off of the MoPac Expressway.

Owner and Chef Jack Gilmore and his team members helped served lunch to 600 soldiers Tuesday afternoon. 

On the menu was prime-rib-style, wood-fired New York strip, roasted and shredded local Holmes chicken, country-style ham, charro barbecue beans, JAK slaw, JAK'd up potato salad and more.

Tuesday marked the restaurant's fourth annual "Thank You For Your Service Day" at Camp Mabry.

“Our entire team looks forward to this event every year, and while we had to make some changes, we knew that without a doubt we’d do whatever it took to make sure we’re here thanking our troops,” said Gilmore.

