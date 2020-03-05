AUSTIN, Texas — In hard times, even the smallest gesture can make a big difference.
National Nurses Week kicks off Wednesday, May 6. As part of an initiative, Austin Mayor Steve Adler is asking residents to join in applause at 7 p.m. Wednesday from wherever they are to celebrate nurses and other medical workers.
"Help spread the word to make some noise on May 6th at 7 p.m. using #HealthCareHeroesATX," read a press release from Adler's office.
In addition to the round of applause, Austin buildings will be lit blue Wednesday evening to kick off National Nurses Week.
WATCH: Austin artist honors health care workers
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Pop-up COVID-19 slideshow memorializes virus victims who have died
Rural Texas counties reopen faster than others under state rules
Central Texas 'prepper' explains how he was ready for the pandemic