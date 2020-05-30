Gameday Grilling: Skirt Steak

AUSTIN, Texas — Looking to spice up game day watch parties once sports return? KVUE's got you covered. Here's how to make some skirt steak that will impress all your friends.
Ingredients:
- 1 pound skirt steak
- 1 cup lime juice
- Favorite steak rub
Instructions:
1. Season both sides of skirt steak with steak rub.
2. Place seasoned steak and 1 cup of lime juice in a storage bag, refrigerate for 45 minutes - two nights. I love the taste of lime, so I always marinade my skirt steak for two nights – the longer you let it soak, the more you'll taste the lime in the meat.
3. Preheat grill to 500 F (or higher if possible, but that will impact the time in step 5).
4. Set aside two sheets of aluminum foil large enough to wrap your steak.
5. Grill steak for 2 1/2 minutes on one side (if your grill is heated to 500 F), flip it and grill until internal temperature hits 135 F.
6. Move directly to foil and double-wrap your steak.
7. Allow it to rest in the foil for 20 minutes.
8. Cut the steak against the grain and enjoy!
Share your results:
