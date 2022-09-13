Prickle of baby porcupines arrives at the Austin Nature and Science Center

The porcupines, who are only four months old, won't have the ability to use their quills as weapons until they are fully grown.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — There are new residents at the Austin Nature and Science Center: a prickle of baby porcupines!

The prickle – which is a group of 3 or more porcupines – has taken up residency in the newly renovated Small Worlds Exhibit at the center, located at 2389 Stratford Drive.

The renovation of the exhibit includes the removal of murals and the addition of live animals to view up-close. The live animal addition will come in the following months.

The real stars of the show were the two porcupettes, or baby porcupines, now living in the exhibit. The porcupines, who are only four months old, won't have the ability to use their quills as weapons until they are fully grown. The spines are modified hairs that can be dislodged from the animal's back to protect themselves.

PHOTOS: Porcupines at the Austin Nature and Science Center 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

Although these new additions are very young, porcupines have lifespans of upwards of 23 years, so they will be long-term residents.

The general public will be allowed to view the porcupettes in all their cute glory when they officially debut on Sept. 18, which is also Austin Museum Day. Until then, allow them to quickly waddle – which is the fastest they can run – their way into your heart!