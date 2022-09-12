Austin police report case of jugging that led to a violent attack at victim's home

The incident comes less than two months after APD said there were at least 61 jugging incidents between January and July.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying two suspects in a case of jugging and assault.

"Jugging" is when a criminal follows someone who has withdrawn cash from an ATM, bank or other money service and robs the victim at a different location.

On Friday, Sept. 9, at 2:25 p.m., the APD responded to a case of jugging that led to the criminals following the victim home and later assaulting her.

The victim withdrew cash from a Wells Fargo, located at 10900 Research Blvd., then two suspects in a gray four-door BMW followed her home. When the victim began to enter her home, the first suspect ran up behind her and began to violently attack her while stealing her purse.

During the assault, the suspect threw the victim on the ground and dragged her across the pavement. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.

This incident comes less than two months after APD said there were at least 61 jugging incidents between January and July.

APD Robbery detectives are currently working on this case with the Violent Crimes Task Force and the Violent Crimes Interdiction Unit. It is unknown at this time if the case is related to a separate jugging incident.

Anyone with more information about these types of incidents is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092, call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the Crime Stoppers app. You can also submit tips by downloading APD's mobile app, Austin PD.

