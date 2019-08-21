PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A Pflugerville creek is full of dead fish following a spill.

According to Community Impact, a spill at the Southwest Water Company Plant affected Gilleland Creek near Pfenning Lane and Swenson Farms Boulevard. The spill traveled south from the water plant.

The Southwest Water Company and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) are currently handling the cleanup.

The director of operations at the plant told Community Impact that they've corrected the level in the water and collected the fish they could, adding a pump failure was found on Aug. 19.

“Unfortunately, the decrease of dissolved oxygen in the water, combined with extreme summer heat, resulted in the death of fish in Gilleland Creek,” Gary Rose told Community Impact. “Our crews took immediate action and worked overnight to correct oxygen levels in the water and to collect the impacted fish they could find."

Operators at the plant said they will continue to monitor the stream and are now working on a plan to prevent this from happening again in the future.

The number of fish that have died due to the spill has not been determined at this time.

