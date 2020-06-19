16-year-old boy bitten by shark off Outer Banks

The National Park Service said the teenager was jumping in waves 25 feet off Cape Hatteras National Seashore near Salvo when he was bitten.

SALVO, N.C. — The National Park Service said a 16-year-old boy was recovering after a shark bit him off the Outer Banks Thursday near Ramp 25, just south of Salvo.

Calls about the bite started coming in at 4 p.m., according to a news release.

The boy, who was visiting Cape Hatteras National Seashore from Oak Ridge, North Carolina, was bitten while jumping over waves on a sandbar about 25 feet from shore.

Staff members at a medical facility in Dare County treated the teenager and said the bite appeared to be from a shark. After treating the boy on Thursday, they released him.