x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Entertainment

Working for the Weekend: Disney Through the Decades, and live music

Need something to do? Here’s a look at some of the things going on this weekend in Central Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is almost here, and if you’re looking for something to do, KVUE is here to help. Here’s a list of some fun things you can take part in:

Disney Through the Decades

Zach Theatre continues its Songs Under the Stars series with Disney Through the Decades. The show will feature your favorite classics and today’s Disney hits. The performance includes songs from "Frozen," "Beauty and the Beast," "Moana," "Coco," "The Little Mermaid" and more. Tickets start at $25, and you have to buy them in advance.

Lightstream Backyard Concert Series

Dossey, Swimming with Bears and Flora & Fawna will be performing on Friday in Cedar Park at the Haute Spot. It’s an open-air and socially distant concert and is part of the Lightstream Backyard Concert Series. Tickets are available for tables of two to six people and start at $10.

Other things going on this weekend:

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

These 2 Austin high schools rank among America's best, says U.S. News & World Report

Texas Senate passes more than 2 dozen bills Wednesday, including ban on chokeholds, alcohol to-go

Austin police searching for UT student who went missing in 1976