Working for the Weekend: Disney Through the Decades, and live music

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is almost here, and if you’re looking for something to do, KVUE is here to help. Here’s a list of some fun things you can take part in:

Zach Theatre continues its Songs Under the Stars series with Disney Through the Decades. The show will feature your favorite classics and today’s Disney hits. The performance includes songs from "Frozen," "Beauty and the Beast," "Moana," "Coco," "The Little Mermaid" and more. Tickets start at $25, and you have to buy them in advance.

Dossey, Swimming with Bears and Flora & Fawna will be performing on Friday in Cedar Park at the Haute Spot. It’s an open-air and socially distant concert and is part of the Lightstream Backyard Concert Series. Tickets are available for tables of two to six people and start at $10.

Other things going on this weekend: