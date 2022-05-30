Things to do in Austin this weekend: Hot Luck, Austin Greek Festival and more

Take a look at some of the events going on in Central Texas this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is back once again and this time it's a day longer in honor of Memorial Day.

There are plenty of events going on as usual, this time including a food and music festival, Willie Nelson and so much more.

Here's a brief look at just some of the events going on in Central Texas:

Hot Luck Fest brings together the best food and music for a four-day festival to please the palates and ears of attendees. Experience the culinary creations of dozens of chefs and live music by artists like Superchunk, Shannon and the Clams, DJ Jazzy Jeff and more.

The event began on May 26 and continues through May 29. Learn more about the festival and buy tickets online.

When: May 26-29

Where: Various restaurants and venues around Austin

Experience Greek culture this weekend right here in Central Texas. The three-day Austin Greek Festival includes authentic Greek food and drink, dancing, live entertainment, a Greek marketplace and more. It's the third year the festival has been held to benefit the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church community. Admission is $5.

When: May 27 and 28 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 414 St. Stephens School Rd. S. in Austin

Texas icon Willie Nelson will be performing three shows in Central Texas this Memorial Day weekend. Catch the country legend at the Whitewater Amphitheater with special guest Zack Bryan. Find more information and buy tickets online.

When: May 28-29 starting at 8:10 p.m.

Where: Whitewater Amphitheater, 11860 FM 306 in New Braunfels

