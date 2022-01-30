'Our world turned upside-down' | Texas music shop owners slowly recover from COVID-19 impact

The owners bought Fiddler's Green Music Shop in February 2020. Only three weeks later, COVID-19 forced them to close their doors.

LOCKHART, Texas — Deep in the ground, in a basement in Lockhart, you'll find Ben and Jenn Hodges.

They bought Fiddler's Green Music Shop in February 2020. However, when COVID-19 hit just a couple of weeks later, they were forced to close their doors.

"It was kind of like this emotional roller coaster," said Jenn Hodges.

They were excited to finally own their first business – a dream that quickly vanished. The Hodges tried to apply for financial relief through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan, but because they recently purchased the business, they didn't qualify.

"I had to lay everybody off," said Ben Hodges. "It was a pretty rough time."

The Hodges had to let go of the two employees they had left.

Eventually, they decided it'd be best to pack up their things in Austin and move the business to Lockhart.

"All the instruments were down here in a big pile in all their cases," said Jenn. "I got power tools and ladders and kind of converted the space together into what it is now."

Despite being miles away, customers don't think twice when making the drive.

"We get so many people to drive down from Austin, San Antonio, even from Houston and Dallas," said Ben Hodges.

It's been a great year for them. Sales are up, and the only thing holding them back is limited stock.

"The state of current affairs is just getting inventory because of the supply issues that we're seeing," said Jenn Hodges.

They've been out of the least expensive instruments: beginners items mostly. Ben Hodges told KVUE that before the pandemic, they'd get their instruments within a week. Now, it's taking months.

However, they remain hopeful the situation resolves itself soon. And Ben Hodges told KVUE he is grateful for how far they've come.

"I l love my job," said Ben Hodges. "I'm glad to be in Lockhart. I love this town."

