Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Hot Luck Fest, Dripping Springs Rodeo and more

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From festivals to a film series, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.
Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend, weather permitting.
Hot Luck Fest describes itself as a "one-of-a-kind finger-licking & finger-picking good time" and a "DIY casserole of the culinary and music world." The festival centers around live music and food and benefits the Southern Smoke Foundation.
On Saturday, Hot Luck Fest will host its "Big Top" event at Fair Market (located at 1100 E. Fifth St.), which is described as an "ode to the carnivals and fairs we all love and, of course, the food we crave." The event, which will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., will feature bites from a number of chefs
On Sunday, the festival will host its main event, "Al Fuego," described as "a live-action, flame-fueled celebration of open-air cooking styles." The event will be held at Wild Onion Ranch, located at 12112 Old San Antonio Road in Manchaca, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
As for the live music, a whole slew of bands are scheduled to play at High Noon, Coral Snake, Mohawk and Hotel Vegas throughout the weekend. Tickets are still available for various festival events.
Saddle up, rodeo fans! The Dripping Springs Fair and Rodeo will be held this weekend. From barrel racing to mutton busting, vendors to live music, the event promises to be fun for the whole family.
When: Friday through Sunday. See the full schedule.
Where: 1042 Event Center Drive in Dripping Springs
The annual Austin Greek Festival serves as a way to spread Greek culture, while also raising funding for the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church's building expansion project. The event will feature Greek food and pastries, a packed schedule of performances by bands and dancers and a selection of vendors.
When: Friday through Sunday
Where: Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, located at 414 St. Stephens School Road
Every year, the Paramount Theatre presents its "Summer Classic Film Series," a summer-long selection of classic films screened at the historic theater.
Opening weekend of the series offers a taste of everything: a romantic classic ("Casablanca"), a family-friendly favorite ("The Neverending Story"), the film that invented blockbusters ("Jaws") and more. A variety of ticket options are available.
When: "Casablanca," Friday at 7:30 p.m.; "The Neverending Story," Saturday at 3 p.m.; "Hyperreal Film Club Presents: Heat," Saturday at 7 p.m.; "Jaws," Sunday at 3:30 p.m.; and "Cinema Paradiso," Sunday at 7 p.m.
Where: Paramount Theatre, located at 713 Congress Ave.
Other events happening this weekend:
- Gimme Gimme Disco: A Disco Dance Party Inspired by ABBA – Friday at Empire Control Room & Garage
- Spoon with JD McPherson and La Luz – Saturday Whitewater Music Amphitheater
- North Loop Pop Up Market – Saturday at Beard Brand
- The Sisters of Mercy – Saturday at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
- Neon Cowgirl Presents: Let's Go Girls: Shania Twain Night – Sunday at Empire Control Room & Garage
- Blue Genie Art Bazaar's May Market – through Monday