Texas Humane Heroes hosts annual chili cookoff fundraiser in Leander

The annual fundraiser featured auctions, vendors and, of course, a lot of chili — all for a good cause.

LEANDER, Texas — Texas Humane Heroes (TXHH) hosted its 12th annual chili cookoff fundraiser Saturday in an effort to raise money to support the dogs and cats the shelter cares for.

The event was held at the Leander Adoption Center and featured more than 20 teams competing, dozens of vendors, an auction, live music and a lot of chili.

The organization's goal was to raise $40,000 from the cookoff to save 5,000 animals in 2021. KVUE's own Emily Giangreco was an MC at the event, which featured many furry friends from the "Pet of the Week" segment she hosts.

TXHH said this is the organization's main fundraiser of the year that helps them save animals' lives from shelters throughout the state that are forced to euthanize pets for space. The organization has adoption centers in Leander and Killeen.