Several March events bring millions into Austin economy

A local economists says events, including SXSW and Rodeo Austin, bring $400-$500 million into Austin's economy

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — March in Austin means that several events are going on all month-long.

Those events, to name a few, include Rodeo Austin, Dell Match Play and South by Southwest.

Matt Patton, vice president of Angelou Economics, said that the events bring in a lot of money to the local economy.

"I'd say $400-500 just in March here with these events," said Patton.



Wesley Lucas with Visit Austin also echoed this thought, emphasizing that the event pours money into every single industry within city limits.

"So many different aspects they affect our community. They stay it our hotels, in eat in restaurants and support small businesses they are going on and doing tours," said Lucas.

Tony Bolding, a member of the Rough Ryder BBQ team, drove to Austin from Denver to take part in the barbeque competition that Rodeo Austin puts on. Bolding has been participating in the event for the last 20 years.

"I do not miss this event ever," said Bolding.

Bolding is one of thousands in Austin spending his money in Central Texas.

"It's fun to be weird. Austin is so cool because no matter who you are you fit in," Bolding said.

Matt Fernandez on social media: Facebook | Twitter